Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded up 1.52% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 1,572,006 shares of the company were exchanged. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,132,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,013,000 after buying an additional 565,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,613,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,548,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the fourth quarter worth about $224,935,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,086,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,164,000 after buying an additional 88,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,457,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,214,000 after buying an additional 52,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

