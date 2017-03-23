Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC set a $6.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wunderlich raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) traded down 0.625% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.975. The stock had a trading volume of 284,489 shares. The stock’s market cap is $306.00 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm earned $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp by 810.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 414,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 368,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Energy Services Corp

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

