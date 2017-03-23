Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 826

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 793 ($9.79) to GBX 826 ($10.20) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHNX. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 759 ($9.37) to GBX 821 ($10.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 673 ($8.31) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 820 ($10.13).

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 782.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.83 billion. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 1-year low of GBX 610.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 817.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 775.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 743.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.90 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 90,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.30), for a total transaction of £681,728.55 ($841,952.02). Also, insider Wendy Mayall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £76,100 ($93,985.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,383 shares of company stock worth $35,669,733.

About Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

