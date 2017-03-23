Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 759 ($9.37) to GBX 821 ($10.14) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 673 ($8.31) target price on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings from GBX 783 ($9.67) to GBX 793 ($9.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 820 ($10.13).

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 782.75 on Monday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a one year low of GBX 610.22 and a one year high of GBX 817.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 775.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.29. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.83 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 23.90 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £76,100 ($93,985.43). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 90,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.30), for a total value of £681,728.55 ($841,952.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,383 shares of company stock worth $35,669,733.

About Phoenix Group Holdings

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

