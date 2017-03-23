Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Receives GBX 238.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.14 ($2.94).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETS. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.35) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 256 ($3.16) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.58) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Dennis H. Millard purchased 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £10,721.97 ($13,241.90). Also, insider Mike Iddon purchased 32,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £59,726.40 ($73,763.62). Insiders purchased 51,669 shares of company stock worth $9,535,461 over the last ninety days.

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) opened at 181.40 on Monday. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 179.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 275.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 907.00 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.08.

Pets at Home Group PLC Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

