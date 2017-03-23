HSBC Holdings plc reissued their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Pets at Home Group PLC to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($2.90) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 271 ($3.35) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238.14 ($2.94).

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 183.80. 963,873 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is GBX 919.00 million. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 179.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 275.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC Holdings plc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/pets-at-home-group-plc-pets-given-hold-rating-at-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

In other news, insider Mike Iddon bought 32,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £59,726.40 ($73,763.62). Also, insider Dennis H. Millard bought 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,721.97 ($13,241.90). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,669 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,461.

About Pets at Home Group PLC

Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high street store called Barkers, which offers premium products and services targeted at highly engaged dog owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.