Peter Arthur Acquires 484 Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (AAIF) Stock

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) insider Peter Arthur bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £1,001.88 ($1,237.35).

Peter Arthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Arthur bought 483 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £999.81 ($1,234.79).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Peter Arthur bought 317 shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £656.19 ($810.41).

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) opened at 206.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.13. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 156.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 207.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 390.58 million.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asian Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company invests in the Asia Pacific region through investment in companies listed on stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region; Asia Pacific securities, such as global depositary receipts (GDRs), listed on other international stock exchanges; companies listed on other international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Asia Pacific region, and debt issued by governments or companies in the Asia Pacific region or denominated in Asian Pacific currencies.

