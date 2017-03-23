Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL) Insider Frank Rushbrook Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Frank Rushbrook purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £407.50 ($503.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,222.50 ($1,509.82).

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) opened at 40730.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 744.14 million. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 36,228.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 40,780.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 392.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Personal Assets Trust PLC

Personal Assets Trust plc is a Scotland-based investment company. The Company is a self-managed investment trust. The Company will invest in equities and fixed income securities and it may also hold cash and cash equivalents, which include gold. The Company may also invest in other investment trusts.

