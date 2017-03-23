Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) Insider Jeff Green Sells 13,000 Shares

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Jeff Green sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$21,060.00.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) traded down 5.03% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 64,573 shares. The firm has a market cap of $80.67 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

