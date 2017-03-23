Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 1.193% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.325. 115,185 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.486 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Capital Partners V sold 9,728,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $220,540,492.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 498,700.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

