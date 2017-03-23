Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 1.193% on Wednesday, hitting $23.325. The stock had a trading volume of 115,685 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.486 and a beta of -0.63. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Capital Partners V sold 9,728,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $220,540,492.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 254,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 902,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,669,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

