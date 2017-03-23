PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,362 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.01%.

In other news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 152.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

