PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) traded up 0.30% on Thursday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 97,860 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $376.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company earned $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.26 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) Insider David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/pennymac-financial-services-inc-pfsi-insider-david-m-walker-sells-10000-shares.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Instinet lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. It operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.