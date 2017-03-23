Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) traded up 2.65% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,206 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company’s market cap is $994.95 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm earned $104.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 260.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,922,000 after buying an additional 1,848,917 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,126,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,327,000 after buying an additional 793,600 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth $16,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,910,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,088,000 after buying an additional 438,202 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is an integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company has a primary investment focus on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States. It is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of shopping malls.

