Pennon Group plc (PNN) Insider Acquires £148.41 in Stock

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) insider Christopher Loughlin bought 17 shares of Pennon Group plc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 873 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £148.41 ($183.29).

Christopher Loughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Christopher Loughlin bought 18 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($187.85).

On Thursday, January 19th, Christopher Loughlin bought 19 shares of Pennon Group plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($184.20).

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 884.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 833.06. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.65 billion. Pennon Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 761.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 958.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNN. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.61) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) target price on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 874.50 ($10.80).

Pennon Group plc Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

