PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 0.13% on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 192,350 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.22. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a net margin of 51.21% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

