PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services downgraded PennantPark Investment Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) traded up 0.13% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,336 shares. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.22.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. PennantPark Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 51.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. PennantPark Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment Corp. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corp. Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

