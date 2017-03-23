Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded up 0.696% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.745. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,256 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 134.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 550,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 72.9% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 387,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 214,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 159,189 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the period.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

