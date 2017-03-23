Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded up 0.696% on Monday, reaching $13.745. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,355 shares. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.049.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/pennantpark-floating-rate-capital-ltd-pflt-lifted-to-b-at-thestreet.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boyle Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.