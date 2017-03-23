Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

PGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) opened at 1.08 on Wednesday. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company’s market cap is $591.52 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 92.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

