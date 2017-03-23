Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.93.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) opened at 1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $783.22 million. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

In related news, insider Seymour Schulich bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,650,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

