Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.93.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) opened at 1.43 on Tuesday. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The stock’s market cap is $783.22 million.

In other news, insider Seymour Schulich purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,650,000.00.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

