Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 776,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,382,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,803,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,458,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 207,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) opened at 31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline Corp’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a transportation and midstream service provider. The Company operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services and Midstream. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids, including conventional and synthetic crude oil, heavy oil and oil sands products, condensate (diluent) and natural gas liquids (NGL) produced in western Canada and ethane produced in North Dakota.

