Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 68 ($0.84) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.48% from the stock’s current price.

Sinclair Pharma PLC (LON:SPH) opened at 33.125 on Tuesday. Sinclair Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 26.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 36.75. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 164.63 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/peel-hunt-reiterates-buy-rating-for-sinclair-pharma-plc-sph.html.

About Sinclair Pharma PLC

Sinclair Pharma plc, formerly Sinclair IS Pharma plc, is a United Kingdom-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of dermatological products. Its segments are Country Operations, which include its operations in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Spain, and International Operations, under which the Company sells through a local distributor.

