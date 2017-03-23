Pearson PLC (PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Pearson PLC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Pearson PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) traded down 1.37% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,813 shares. Pearson PLC has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company’s market cap is $6.45 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Pearson PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 10.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pearson PLC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pearson PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pearson PLC during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pearson PLC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Pearson PLC by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson PLC Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

