Pearson PLC (PSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Pearson PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Pearson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) traded down 1.37% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 322,813 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The stock’s market cap is $6.45 billion. Pearson PLC has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4236 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pearson PLC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson PLC by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,079,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson PLC by 238.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pearson PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pearson PLC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

