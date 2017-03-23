PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. PDC Energy's quarterly revenue was down 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of PDC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Howard Weil decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KLR Group raised shares of PDC Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) opened at 63.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The stock’s market cap is $4.12 billion. PDC Energy has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $84.88.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $125,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,731. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 252,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,272,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after buying an additional 58,407 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

