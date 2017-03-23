PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PBF Energy Inc. operates as a petroleum refiner and supplier. The Company offers unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. Its refineries are located in Toledo, Ohio, Delaware City, Delaware and Paulsboro, New Jersey. The company sells its products in the northeast and Midwest United States, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. PBF Energy Inc. is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 549,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.39. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business earned $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

