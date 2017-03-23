Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Paylocity Holding Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity Holding Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) opened at 35.16 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $1.81 billion. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company earned $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. Paylocity Holding Corp had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 25,000 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,854,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Beauchamp sold 20,000 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $721,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,245,994 shares in the company, valued at $81,057,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,203,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,647,000 after buying an additional 608,165 shares in the last quarter. ShearLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,425,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,282,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after buying an additional 228,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity Holding Corp

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

