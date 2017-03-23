Paul M. Flynn Sells 28,771 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) VP Paul M. Flynn sold 28,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $389,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) traded up 1.98% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 124,811 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/paul-m-flynn-sells-28771-shares-of-futurefuel-corp-ff-stock.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FutureFuel Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,534,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. during the third quarter worth $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 159.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FutureFuel Corp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel Corp.

FutureFuel Corp. is engaged in the chemical and biofuels business. The FutureFuel Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Company, manufactures chemical products and bio-based products comprising biofuels and bio-based specialty chemical products. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.