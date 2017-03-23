Paul C. Picknelly Sells 15,558 Shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Paul C. Picknelly sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $165,692.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at 10.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

