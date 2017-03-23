Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Stock analysts at Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Bank of America Corp upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $27.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) opened at 24.57 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.60 billion.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company earned $247 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($1.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

