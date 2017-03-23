Patrick Cheetham Purchases 200,000 Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM) Stock

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) insider Patrick Cheetham acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,470.05).

Patrick Cheetham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Patrick Cheetham acquired 235,200 shares of Tertiary Minerals plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,352 ($2,904.78).

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) opened at 0.852 on Thursday. Tertiary Minerals plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.11. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.27 million.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Tertiary Minerals plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Tertiary Minerals plc

Tertiary Minerals plc is mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects with primary focus on fluorspar. The Company’s segments include Exploration Projects and Head Office. Its fluorspar projects include Storuman Fluorspar Project, which is located in north central Sweden; MB Fluorspar Project, which comprises approximately 150 contiguous mining claims covering an area over 2,800 acres and it is located 19 kilometers south-west of the town of Eureka in central Nevada, the United States, and Lassedalen Fluorspar Project, which is located near Kongsberg, 80 kilometers to the south-west of Oslo in Norway.

