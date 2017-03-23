Patheon NV (PTHN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Patheon N.V. is a provider of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. Patheon N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Patheon NV in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Patheon NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patheon NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) traded down 0.208% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.435. 206,222 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Patheon NV has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 42.914.

Patheon NV (NASDAQ:PTHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patheon NV will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $91,321,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $50,137,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $40,553,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $36,634,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patheon NV during the third quarter worth approximately $31,226,000.

About Patheon NV

Patheon N.V. is a provider of outsourced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. The Company’s segments include Drug Product Services (DPS), Pharmaceutical Development Services (PDS) and Drug Substance Services (DSS). The DPS segment is engaged in manufacturing and packaging for approved prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and nutritional products.

