Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker Drilling Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Shares of Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) opened at 1.45 on Thursday. Parker Drilling Company has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock’s market cap is $181.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

In other news, Director Peter Thomas Fontana purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,239.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 1,347.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,915,700 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 8,351,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 1,010,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 327,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 301,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker Drilling Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,379,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 182,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parker Drilling Company

Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.

