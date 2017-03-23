Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) traded up 1.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 11,089 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.76. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $166,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,734.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $64,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,546.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full commercial service bank, with focus on providing personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Gloucester, Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania.

