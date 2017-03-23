Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PKOH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) opened at 34.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/park-ohio-holdings-corp-pkoh-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through the subsidiaries owned by its direct subsidiary, Park-Ohio Industries, Inc (Park-Ohio). Park-Ohio is an industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business operating in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.