Paramount Resources Ltd (PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:PRMRF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also assigned Paramount Resources an industry rank of 16 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Paramount Resources (NASDAQ:PRMRF) opened at 11.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.39. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is engaged in exploring and developing conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, which pursues non-conventional exploration and pre-development projects and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are primarily located in Alberta, British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

