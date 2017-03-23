Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $1,469,000 in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $146,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,704.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $18,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,644,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,243,000 shares of company stock worth $192,521,025 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

