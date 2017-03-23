Panmure Gordon Raises Prudential plc (PRU) Price Target to GBX 2,061

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) had its target price raised by Panmure Gordon from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 2,061 ($25.45) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on Prudential plc from GBX 1,437 ($17.75) to GBX 1,469 ($18.14) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,880 ($23.22) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 1,890 ($23.34) target price on Prudential plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($21.92) target price on shares of Prudential plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,763.58 ($21.78).

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) opened at 1711.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,639.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,527.43. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,801.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 43.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 30.57 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%.

About Prudential plc

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

