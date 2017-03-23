Pandora Media Inc (P) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the Internet radio service’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on P. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pandora Media to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Vetr raised Pandora Media from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.48 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,490 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock’s market cap is $2.74 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 28,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $365,744.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,230.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,963 shares of company stock worth $1,177,514. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pandora Media by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,127,360 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 305,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pandora Media during the fourth quarter valued at $7,788,000.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

