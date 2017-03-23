Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Pan American Silver Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.34 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered Pan American Silver Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp raised Pan American Silver Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan American Silver Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) opened at 18.01 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 46.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American) is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company’s primary product (silver) is produced in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

