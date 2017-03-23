Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,866 shares. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American) is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company’s primary product (silver) is produced in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

