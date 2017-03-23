Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.8% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 167.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.69.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $2,298,334.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,520,795.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $112,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,806.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,017 shares of company stock worth $8,350,408. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

