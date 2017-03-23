Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Pacific Ethanol worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 848.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,090,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 975,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) opened at 6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1725.00 and a beta of 2.14. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.58 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, major shareholder Candlewood Investment Group, L sold 1,420,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $9,515,681.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

