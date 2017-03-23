PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Longbow Research raised shares of PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 628,839 shares. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $1,552,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bengston sold 20,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,395,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

