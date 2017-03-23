Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.53 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Oxford Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 560,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $76.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

