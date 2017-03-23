Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) traded up 1.85% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 560,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $76.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.75.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

