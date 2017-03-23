Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) traded up 1.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 560,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $76.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-29-eps.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Oxford Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.