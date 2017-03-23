Owens Corning (OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 300,570 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.09. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, Director Ralph F. Hake sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

